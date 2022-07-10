scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

'Spy Bahu' actor Sehban Azim shares his interest in doing reality shows

By Glamsham Bureau
'Spy Bahu' actor Sehban Azim shares his interest in doing reality shows
Spy Bahu actor Sehban Azim _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Being part of a reality show and showing the real side is often loved by many TV actors and the same goes for Sehban Azim. Azim is playing the lead role of ‘Yohan’ in the TV show ‘Spy Bahu’. The actor shared why despite being keen on doing reality shows, he couldn’t be part of them till now.

He said: “I always find reality shows very interesting, but somehow I have never been part of any of them as every time I get an offer, I’m always shooting for fiction shows and it seems difficult for me to manage time.”

- Advertisement -

Sehban, who is popular for his roles in shows like ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’ and ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, elaborated that he is quite happy with his current project.

He added: “I enjoy photography. But as currently I’m shooting for my show, I have not been able to find time for anything, even for photography. As our show ‘Spy Bahu’ is not a usual ‘Saas-Bahu’ drama and we tend to have a lot of outdoor shoots, it has been a hectic schedule to find time for anything else.”

- Advertisement -
Pic. Sourcesehban_azim
Previous articleTaapsee Pannu visits Eden Gardens with Mithali Raj and ‘Shabaash Mithu’ director Srijit Mukherji
Next articleSaji Saleem's thriller 'Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru' backed by top production house
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Himanshi Khurana

Kriti Sanon

Pragya Jaiswal

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US