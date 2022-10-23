scorecardresearch
Sri Lankan hitmaker Yohani shares her love for Bollywood numbers

By Glamsham Bureau
As Diwali celebrations are in full swing, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will have a melodious evening with some of the best-known music makers such as Sukhwinder Singh, Salim-Suleman, Akriti Kakar, Mame Khan, and Devi Sri Prasad, popular as DSP, along with the well-known singer from Sri Lanka, Yohani.

During a conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, Yohani spoke about the popularity of her track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, and also Kapil asks if reels became more popular after her song’s release in Sri Lanka.

Yohani said: “In Sri Lanka, we didn’t have reels at that time so we didn’t know the song was going viral.” She will further go on to share the meaning of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ and reveal the title of the song means ‘My precious in my mind you give me crazy feelings and thoughts about you’.”

Yohani further revealed about her interest in listening to Bollywood songs and sings a few of Bollywood hits including ‘Kabira’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, and ‘O O Jaane Jaana’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

