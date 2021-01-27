ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Subuhii Joshi: I am lazy when it comes to dressing up

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Subuhii Joshi, who became popular playing Poonam Maheshwari in the show Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, says fashion for her is always about being comfortable. However, she reveals when it comes to dressing up she feels lazy.

“Fashion for me is being comfortable in whatever clothes I am wearing, and whatever I can carry with confidence. My comfort clothes would be wearing a long loose oversized T-shirt with shorts and flip flops. I am not someone who wants to dress up all the time. I am very lazy when it comes to dressing up,” Subuhii tells IANS.

As an actor, being in the public eye can make fashion quite a task, she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fashion trends change every year and every season and, of course, it is exhausting because as an actor you have to take care of a lot of things. We need to think even before repeating our clothes so it is exhausting

However, she has no qualms in picking up a role with a contrasting fashion choice. “I think I am okay picking up a character whose fashion sense is completely opposite to my look because I am okay carrying any type of clothes. When it comes to acting, we have to do a lot of things where we are going out of our comfort zone. In daily life, I would not do that but on screen it’s fine,” she says,

Subuhii adds: “When I used to play Poonam in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, I had to wear sarees with the pallu on my head, but in my daily life I don’t dress like that. A lot of people used to tell me, ‘you look very different.’ People get really surprised but that’s okay. That’s the beauty of our profession where we experiment with ourselves and do a lot of things which we don’t do in our daily lives. So, I like it and I take it as a compliment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleScott Disick happy Kourtney Kardashian found love in Travis Barker
Next articleNeha Bhasin: What's the use of being an artiste if I don't have a distinct voice?
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

TV star Subuhii Joshii makes her OTT debut with ‘Fariha’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
TV star Subuhii Joshii enters the OTT space with the film titled Fariha, and she says this is the right time to make the...
Read more
News

Subuhii Joshii on working with ‘down to earth’ Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastava

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Subuhii Joshii of Splitsvilla fame is having a good time working with veteran actors Brijendra Kala and Atul Srivastava. They will be seen together...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rahul Vaidya; Disha Parmar says ‘Ladka demand mein hai’

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant plays cupid between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
In the recent episode, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen talking to Rakhi Sawant about how good Rahul Vaidya is as a singer. Rakhi asked if she like singing as well. To this Devo said, "I love singing."
Tenali Rama fame actor Krishna Bharadwaj

Why Krishna Bharadwaj rejected offers after Tenali Rama?

Neha Bhasin: What's the use of being an artiste if I...

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill rings in birthday with Sidharth Shukla

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his wedseries Jeet Ki Zid

Jasmin Bhasin and Ilham Goni praises Aly Goni for his webseries...

Aly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in 'College Rivalry' task

Aly Goni gives a tough fight to the opposite team in...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021