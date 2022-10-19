Sumbul Touqeer Khan says no one's challenge to her on 'Bigg Boss 16'

Sumbul Touqeer Khan of ‘Imlie’ fame is now seen on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and most recently she made news by being called the least performing contestant by her friends Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot.

Sumbul simply brushes away such talk with this response: “I don’t find anyone very challenging in the show as I am my biggest challenge.”

It is often seen that many go inside the show as a single and makes relationship inside the house. In fact Tina has often raised questions over her relationship with Shalin but Sumbul has initially denied of getting into any relationship.

“Maybe many people come out as couple out of ‘Bigg Boss’ house but my relationship can only be possible with my trophy.”

Sumbul was loved by the audience for her character of a village girl in the show ‘Imlie’ but she is so much involved in her role and the language she has spoken in it that even till now it is difficult to come out of that phase for her.

Born and raised in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, her mother tongue is Hindi, still, Sumbul found it difficult to learn Awadhi for the show, but she made all out efforts for it for over two months.

She said: “I was quite nervous about delivering my dialogues in Awadhi as I had never spoken the language but now I am so much used to it that it is difficult to come out of the zone.”