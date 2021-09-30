Sumedh Mudgalkar, Aditi Sajwan on their roles in ‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’

- Advertisement -

The mythological show ‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ is going to start from October 19. This is based on the childhood stories of Lord Krishna. Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar who is playing the role of ‘Lord Vishnu’ talks about the show and his role.

He says: “I’ll try my best to give a best shot from my end, for the people who connect so deeply with Lord Vishnu, for the people who believe in me as an artiste. Tales of Bal Krishna have always been fascinating to me, I heard these tales from my grandmother when I was a kid, and that’s how I met Krishna. So I am very sure this new show is going to be a treat to watch for me.”

Aditi Sajwan, who plays Yashoda adds: “I am so grateful to Star Bharat, my producers and the whole team of Haathi Ghoda Paalki, Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki to have recognized and admired my talent so much as to offer me this brilliant opportunity. I am delighted to be on the sets of the show and to be playing such a significant character. I hope and pray the viewers love the show and my character and continue to shower their love and appreciation as I embark on this new journey.”

‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and it is going to start from October 19 on Star Bharat.

Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary says: “‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ is a show that will root out the gap between man and God. It is a show which all age groups will adore, given Bal Krishna’s pure innocence and mind-blowing wit.”

It is about the life of Bal Krishna (Little Krishna). A cow herder, a mischievous boy whose pranks earned him the nickname ‘Makhan Chor’ and a protector of Gokul and Vrindavan. The show marks the debut of Hazel Kaur as ‘Bal Krishna’. Sumedh Mudgalkar as Lord Vishnu, Aditi Sajwan as Yashoda, Tarun Khanna as Lord Mahadev and Arpit Ranka as Kans, Falaq Naaz as Devaki and many more.