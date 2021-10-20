Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeTVNews

Sumedh Mudgalkar sheds divine light on playing ‘Lord Vishnu’

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is portraying 'Lord Vishnu' shares about the challenges he faced while bringing the character on screen.

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is seen portraying ‘Lord Vishnu’ in ‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’, shares about the challenges he faced while bringing the character on screen.

Speaking of playing Lord Vishnu, Sumedh says: “It is way more difficult to play ‘Lord Vishnu’ than playing Lord Krishna as the character of Krishna is fun filled and more appropriate to my age and hence, the body naturally adapts to his ways. Being a dancer, the job gets even easier. Comparatively, Lord Vishnu is a much more serious role to portray.”

- Advertisement -

The actor is also seeing playing the part of ‘Lord Krishna’ in the show ‘RadhaKrishn’. He further elaborates distinguishing both the roles.

He adds: “You cannot move a lot while playing Lord Vishnu as you can while playing Lord Krishna. Staying calm and composed is key to playing the character of Lord Vishnu. The character demands you to be more in sync with the situations and is quite different from when I play Lord Krishna.”

- Advertisement -

‘Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki’ airs on Star Bharat.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePawan Kalyan to wrap up film shoots to concentrate on politics
Next articleNetflix now has 214 mn paid users globally
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,061FansLike
44,907FollowersFollow
6,336FollowersFollow
57,572FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US