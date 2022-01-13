Sumeet Raghavan: Ultimately you need to be happy

- Advertisement -

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ actor Sumeet Raghavan spills the beans about how important it is to have a work-life balance and how he manages to keep it in check.

With a relatable and gripping storyline winning hearts across generations, Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is weaving in newer elements to deliver impactful content to its audiences. Rajesh’s (Sumeet Raghavan) company undergoes a merger, and his life has never been the same since then.

Working in a highly stressful environment is leaving him exhausted and drained, his health too has started showing signals of this pressure. Juggling between his personal and professional life, Rajesh makes constant efforts to strike a balance between the two. He is dealing with one of the most challenging phases of his life.

Talking about how to strike the right balance, Sumeet Raghavan said, “I think you need to take out time for your life and your family because that’s what I have always done. It is imperative to cultivate a hobby. More importantly, something that takes you off your mobile phone. Music is absolutely magical and is the best therapy for me. I always carry my harmonium with me in the make-up room as it helps me unwind and gets me rejuvenated. To me, home has always been about spending my time with my family, kids, and pets. In 2020, I had focused my energy on my family. Both my kids are grown-ups and have a life of their own. My wife is an actor and belonging to the same profession has been a blessing. We know our work schedules, and that’s an advantage. I think it is important to be mentally stable and mentally peaceful. Ultimately, you need to be happy, and that is the key to all the locks.”

Talking about the importance of mental health, Sumeet Raghavan said, “I have always believed mental health is of utmost importance. You can go to the gym for your physical health, but the real question is, what do you do for your mental health? To maintain sound mental health, you need proper nourishment. You need to be in good company. You need to talk, and you need people around you with whom you can talk freely and share your thoughts. People who will listen to you and be there for you. I think family and close friends would always be the kind of people you can reach out to for any help.”