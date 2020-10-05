Home TV News

Sunn Zara song out now: Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s lovely chemistry in this romantic song will melt your hearts

The romantic track of Sunn Zara has been sung by debutante Jalraj who hails from Punjab, and composed by Anmol Daniel. Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash had enjoyed a great chemistry while of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sunn Zara song out now Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s lovely chemistry in this romantic song will melt your hearts
Sunn Zara song out now Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s lovely chemistry in this romantic song will melt your hearts
Advtg.

After being seen in the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’’s latest season, actors Shivin Narang, from the TV shows ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera’ and ‘Internet Wala Love’, and Tejasswi Prakash have come together for music video, ‘Sunn Zara’.

The romantic track has been sung by debutante Jalraj who hails from Punjab, and composed by Anmol Daniel. Shivin and Tejasswi had enjoyed a great chemistry while of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. 

This music video will be the first of the duo after the show. ‘Sunn Zara’ is a romantic track .

Advtg.

Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling chemistry in Sunn Zara song will melt your hearts. Tejasswi and Shivin look absolutely lovely together in their casual outfits.

Check out Sunn Zara song starring Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash below:

Advtg.
Previous article‘Monster Hunter’ teaser: Milla Jovovich faces off against giant monsters
Next articleIPL: Delhi Capitals to don special jersey against RCB

Related Articles

News

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s emotional outbreak in the Bigg Boss house!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Season 14 of Bigg Boss has started and the house has been divided into freshers and seniors.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sara Gurpal calls Sidharth Shukla ‘Punjab ka jeeja’ and he blushes thinking of Shehnaaz Gill

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
A new promo video for Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 shows contestant Sara Gurpal teasing Sidharth Shukla about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill.
Read more
News

Bigg Boss 14: Shehzad Deol feels Shehnaaz Gill ‘opened doors for Punjabi talent’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Model Shehzad Deol says entering the Bigg Boss 14 house as the first turbaned Sardar is an honour.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks