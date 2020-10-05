After being seen in the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’’s latest season, actors Shivin Narang, from the TV shows ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera’ and ‘Internet Wala Love’, and Tejasswi Prakash have come together for music video, ‘Sunn Zara’.
The romantic track has been sung by debutante Jalraj who hails from Punjab, and composed by Anmol Daniel. Shivin and Tejasswi had enjoyed a great chemistry while of the show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.
This music video will be the first of the duo after the show. ‘Sunn Zara’ is a romantic track .
Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash’s sizzling chemistry in Sunn Zara song will melt your hearts. Tejasswi and Shivin look absolutely lovely together in their casual outfits.