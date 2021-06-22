Supriya Pilgaonkar back in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani’

Adv.

Actress Supriya Pilgaonkar returns as Ishwari in the new season of the show “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani”.

“Ishwari as a character will always be special to me. Viewers have not only loved this character but also enjoyed watching the mother-son bond. The best part about this show is the journey that one takes with the characters – it’s very relatable. It’s very mature in its narration and is treated with evolved sensibilities. I am happy to be a part of the show and the reunion with the entire cast has been fabulous,” says Shriya.

“I really missed shooting with the team and it feels great to be back on the sets,” she added.

The show, which also stars Shaheer Shiekh and Erica Fernandez, airs on Sony Entertainment Television.