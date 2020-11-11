Advtg.
TV News

Surbhi Chandna’s birthday wish for Ishqbaaaz BFF Shrenu Parikh will make you nostalgic

Today, on Shrenu Parikh's birthday, Surbhi Chandna shared some throwback photos on social media along with a sweet wish for her.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Surbhi Chandna’s birthday wish for Ishqbaaaz BFF Shrenu Parikh will make you nostalgic
Birthdays are an extremely special occasion for everyone as it gives friends and family a chance to make it a special day. Speaking of this, one of the most popular stars of Indian television, Shrenu Parikh turned a year older today and her closest buddies from Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi Chandna wished her in the most adorable way.

Shrenu, Surbhi and Mansi Srivastava were the three leading ladies of the popular show, Ishqbaaaz. While shooting, they became extremely close.

Today, on Shrenu’s birthday, Surbhi shared some throwback photos on social media along with a sweet wish for her. 

Surbhi Chandna shared a throwback picture with her sister Pranavi Chandna, Manis Srivastava and birthday girl Shrenu Parik captioned, “Meri Shrey you know what you mean to all of us loveee you so much”

In another picture, All the Ishqbaaz girls are slaying in their party outfits and having fun.

On the work front, after Ishqbaaaz went off the air, Shrenu was last seen in Ek Bhram-Sarvagunn Sampanna.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s birthday wish for Ishqbaaaz BFF Shrenu Parikh below:

LATEST UPDATES

