Surbhi Chandna and team Sanjivani reunites and brings a lot of nostalgia

Adv.

If there is one show that has been receiving a humongous response from the audience, it is definitely Sanjivani. Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna were introduced as Dr. Ishaani and Dr. Sidharth in the reboot version of Sanjivani.

The medical drama brought in a new and fresh story for the viewers. Unlike its previous season, Sanjivani focussed on giving real-life twists to the narrative.

It is still fondly remembered by fans for the duo’s chemistry, the entertaining cast, plot, and more. Sanjivani cast had a reunion and they shared fun pictures

Adv.

The show’s producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared the fun evening pictures from the party and captioned, “A fun evening with special friends and family as #sanjivanireunites and conversations with nostalgia and much needed humor and warmth spring up !!! Super fun times @officialsurbhic @namitkhanna_official @rohitboseroy @sayantanighosh0609 @sapnamalhotra01 @arjunjpunjj @gurdippunjj”

On August 12 Sanjivani will complete two years and the cast already had a reunion.

Check out the pictures of Surbhi Chandna and the cast of Sanjivani below: