Advtg.
TV News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society which usually is buzzing with chatter and laughter, is calm and still.

By Glamsham Editorial
Jethaalal soaks bread in water along with other veggies to sanitize them
Jethaalal soaks bread in water along with other veggies to sanitize them
Advtg.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society which usually is buzzing with chatter and laughter, is calm and still.

It is strange and unusual and it has been like this for a couple of months now after the lockdown came into effect. Morning, noon and evening are all almost the same and not as cheerful as they used to be once upon a time. While it might look all okay for an outsider, the truth is that the residents are becoming impatient and irate with each passing day.

As it should be, Gokuldhaamites are trying to cope with the lockdown and are trying to keep themselves occupied with some activity or the other.

Advtg.

While a few are managing to work from home, Jethaalal can’t. And with not much to do at home, he starts to worry about the electronic goods that are getting ruined at his shop.

To divert Jethaalal’s mind, Champakklal decides to engage him in small household chores. The first task assigned to him is sanitizing the vegetables.

Although Jethaalal is not in the right frame of mind, he humbly heads to the kitchen and attempts to carry out the task given to him.

Advtg.

With Gada Electronics on his mind, an absent-minded Jethaalal unknowingly starts washing bread along with the vegetables! While the TVs’, refrigerators, and ACs’ at the shop may be in good condition but the vegetables have spoiled for sure.

How will Champkklal react to this? Was his idea to engage Jethaalal in household chores a bad one?

Advtg.
Previous article‘Bigg Boss 14’ housemates lack originality: Mahira Sharma
Next article'Queen' maker Vikas Bahl set for digital debut with series 'Sunflower'

Related Articles

News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s daily routine under the lockdown phase.
Read more
News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Goli gifts himself to Bhide

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Post Rangarang Karyakram, Tapu sena has gone a step further and decided to surprise everyone with gifts!
Read more
News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Tensed, As Tapu sena Splurges On Surprise Gifts For Everyone In Gokuldhaam Society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tapu sena has a special plan. The young bunch has decided to cheer everyone up by presenting each one of the Society’s residents a surprise gift
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables 1

Natarajan, Saini make waves in IPL but need to learn more

IANS - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) this season has seen quite a few young India pace bowlers performing...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables 2

Kamran Akmal becomes world's first w-k to effect 100 T20 stumpings...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables 3

Misbah steps down as Pakistan's chief selector

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Sunny Leone pens note for Nisha Kaur Weber

Bigg Boss Season 14 Housemates spill the beans about their dating lives while Jasmin reveals details about her childhood

Bigg Boss Season 14: Housemates spill the beans about their...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables 4

‘Thappad’ re-releases in theatres; Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha rejoice!

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks