Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaalal Sanitizes Bread Along with Vegetables

Advtg.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society which usually is buzzing with chatter and laughter, is calm and still.

It is strange and unusual and it has been like this for a couple of months now after the lockdown came into effect. Morning, noon and evening are all almost the same and not as cheerful as they used to be once upon a time. While it might look all okay for an outsider, the truth is that the residents are becoming impatient and irate with each passing day.

As it should be, Gokuldhaamites are trying to cope with the lockdown and are trying to keep themselves occupied with some activity or the other.

Advtg.

While a few are managing to work from home, Jethaalal can’t. And with not much to do at home, he starts to worry about the electronic goods that are getting ruined at his shop.

To divert Jethaalal’s mind, Champakklal decides to engage him in small household chores. The first task assigned to him is sanitizing the vegetables.

Although Jethaalal is not in the right frame of mind, he humbly heads to the kitchen and attempts to carry out the task given to him.

Advtg.

With Gada Electronics on his mind, an absent-minded Jethaalal unknowingly starts washing bread along with the vegetables! While the TVs’, refrigerators, and ACs’ at the shop may be in good condition but the vegetables have spoiled for sure.

How will Champkklal react to this? Was his idea to engage Jethaalal in household chores a bad one?