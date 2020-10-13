Advtg.
TV News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s daily routine under the lockdown phase.

By Glamsham Editorial
Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society
Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society
Advtg.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s daily routine under the lockdown phase.

Days have turned to weeks and weeks into months and slowly the monotony of everyday routines at home has begun to make everyone a little jittery.

Without having gone to his shop, Jethaalal has become extremely dull and Bhide too has begun to feel the pressure of coaching his students online.

Advtg.

The Mahila Mandal are especially going bonkers with not having to take care of the daily chores but also take care of their children and spouses who are constantly around and are driving them crazy.

The lockdown is turning out to be a burnout for most of Gokuldhaam Society’s residents. The everyday routine of waking up, taking care of household chores, watching TV or surfing the web and generally whiling away time is taking a toll on everyone.

Champakklal, who has been observing Jethaalal unease over the last few days, talks to his son. He informs Jethaalal that this is merely a minor bump in the otherwise sweet and smooth journey of life. Yet he knows that it will take more than just talking to Jethaalal to make him understand.

Advtg.

So, Champakklal decides to do something about it and what it is that he does, viewers will have to find out for themselves in the upcoming episode.

Times are agonizing but Gokuldhaam Society has time and again shown that the biggest problems can be overcome with a little patience, harmony and a sense of humour. All these virtues, rolled into one show with lots of positive energy, healthy vibes and loads of laughter.

Advtg.
Previous articleInterview | Dee MC creates ‘Glow Ko Na Roko’ rap song
Next article“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Related Articles

News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoiler alert: Goli gifts himself to Bhide

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Post Rangarang Karyakram, Tapu sena has gone a step further and decided to surprise everyone with gifts!
Read more
News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bhide Tensed, As Tapu sena Splurges On Surprise Gifts For Everyone In Gokuldhaam Society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tapu sena has a special plan. The young bunch has decided to cheer everyone up by presenting each one of the Society’s residents a surprise gift
Read more
News

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ganapati Bappa Arrives in Gokuldhaam Society

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Ganapati Bappa arrive in Gokuldhaam Society
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society 1

Kanye West unveils presidential campaign video

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has released a campaign video for 2020 presidential run.The rapper tweeted it with the caption: "We...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society 2

Randeep Hooda wraps up Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Bigg Boss Season 14 Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform at his wedding

Bigg Boss Season 14: Rahul Vaidya wants this singer to perform...

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society 3

IPL: Morris adds potency to RCB's bowling arsenal

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

“My Spy is really about heart” says Dave Bautista

Lockdown Restlessness Catches On In Gokuldhaam Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks