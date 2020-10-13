Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Lockdown restlessness catches on in Gokuldhaam society

Advtg.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Gokuldhaam Society’s daily routine under the lockdown phase.

Days have turned to weeks and weeks into months and slowly the monotony of everyday routines at home has begun to make everyone a little jittery.

Without having gone to his shop, Jethaalal has become extremely dull and Bhide too has begun to feel the pressure of coaching his students online.

Advtg.

The Mahila Mandal are especially going bonkers with not having to take care of the daily chores but also take care of their children and spouses who are constantly around and are driving them crazy.

The lockdown is turning out to be a burnout for most of Gokuldhaam Society’s residents. The everyday routine of waking up, taking care of household chores, watching TV or surfing the web and generally whiling away time is taking a toll on everyone.

Champakklal, who has been observing Jethaalal unease over the last few days, talks to his son. He informs Jethaalal that this is merely a minor bump in the otherwise sweet and smooth journey of life. Yet he knows that it will take more than just talking to Jethaalal to make him understand.

Advtg.

So, Champakklal decides to do something about it and what it is that he does, viewers will have to find out for themselves in the upcoming episode.

Times are agonizing but Gokuldhaam Society has time and again shown that the biggest problems can be overcome with a little patience, harmony and a sense of humour. All these virtues, rolled into one show with lots of positive energy, healthy vibes and loads of laughter.