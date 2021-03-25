Taha Shah Badussha: TV has stood like a rock in its footing

ADVERTISEMENT

While OTT platforms have gained a lot of popularity, television has still not lost its relevance, feels actor Taha Shah Badussha. “Television had and shall always have the biggest reach. Having said that, TV has had to compete not just with OTT, but also the internet, smartphones, tablets and new audio visual modes of content viewing, each time something new came in. But it has stood like a rock in it’s footing,” said Badussha.

The actor, who made his OTT debut with the series “Bekaaboo 2”, adds that thanks to these multiple mediums, the audience are “spoilt for choice”.

“What is interesting though is the diversity of content on both platforms. The audiences are spoilt for choice. If you want to watch TV, just crash on the couch and surf your channels, if you want to watch OTT, you can still crash on the couch and just log in. Watch what you want. Ignore what you don’t,” he says.

Talking about the kind of shows he wants to take up, Taha says that he wants to explore all genres.

“I want to be part of every kind of genre there is. What I don’t want to do is something that I would not watch myself on the screen, small or big! Action, drama, sci-fi, superhero, historicals and periodics, there is so much more to explore and I want to be a part of them all!” he says.