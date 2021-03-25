ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Taha Shah Badussha: TV has stood like a rock in its footing

While OTT platforms have gained a lot of popularity, television has still not lost its relevance, feels actor Taha Shah Badussha

By Glamsham Bureau
Taha Shah Badussha
Taha Shah Badussha (pic courtesy: instagram)
The actor, who made his OTT debut with the series "Bekaaboo 2", adds that thanks to these multiple mediums, the audience are "spoilt for choice".

The actor, who made his OTT debut with the series “Bekaaboo 2”, adds that thanks to these multiple mediums, the audience are “spoilt for choice”.

“What is interesting though is the diversity of content on both platforms. The audiences are spoilt for choice. If you want to watch TV, just crash on the couch and surf your channels, if you want to watch OTT, you can still crash on the couch and just log in. Watch what you want. Ignore what you don’t,” he says.

Talking about the kind of shows he wants to take up, Taha says that he wants to explore all genres.

“I want to be part of every kind of genre there is. What I don’t want to do is something that I would not watch myself on the screen, small or big! Action, drama, sci-fi, superhero, historicals and periodics, there is so much more to explore and I want to be a part of them all!” he says.

Source@taahashah
