Tannaz Irani: Call me old-fashioned

Around three months ago, Tannaz Irani was in the news for speaking about her overnight replacement in the show ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’. However, she believes in letting bygones be bygones. The actress is all set to return to TV with Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai.

She has been roped in to play a pivotal cameo of a Tantrik in the show. She shares, “Producer Binaiferr Kohli and I go back a long way. I have worked with her in the past. It was easy for me to accept the offer.”

Tannaz adds, “At this stage of my career, money isn’t a governing factor when it comes to selecting a role. It’s more about respecting the associations I have made so far. Call me old-fashioned, but I don’t want to change for the world. I would rather retain my raw self. If I change, I would be like one of them. So, this show is like reuniting with the people I know and like.”

She further explains saying, “I am not afraid of exploring the genre again. I am good at it. People love and enjoy me playing comic characters. I am being offered other characters as well. Today, makers know how versatile an actor can be and cast her accordingly. They know that I can play a serious and comic character with conviction. So, I am not worried about getting typecast.”

Sanjay Kohli is called the king of comedy for producing fantastic content in all his shows including ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and ‘Happu Ki Ultan Pattan’.