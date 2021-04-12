Tanya Sharma: Was confused when I made by debut in showbiz

Adv.

Actress Tanya Sharma, who will be seen in “Sasural Simar Ka 2”, admits being confused at the start of her career.

“I feel blessed that I could achieve what I have in showbiz. At the time I was making my debut in the entertainment industry, I was kind of confused but now, with time, I’m passionate about my work. Dancing has been my first love since forever. As we all know the digital era has begun and to be with it, I started a YouTube channel along with my sister (actress Kreetika Sharma), and luckily we are accepted by our audience and we completed one million subscribers on our channel,” she says.

The actress is known for featuring in shows like “Udaan”, “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” and “Qurbaan Hua”.

Talking about how she came on board “Sasural Simar Ka 2”, she says: “I was asked to audition for the role and soon things fell into place. I’m thrilled to be a part of this show because, in the last six years, this is the first time I will be working on a character from scratch. Previously, I would always play the lead when a show took a time leap,” she says.