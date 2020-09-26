Home TV News

Tarak Mehta’s Babitaji Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her ‘rescued babies’

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Television actress Mun Mun Dutta has shared a new Instagram video, where she is seen playing with rescued stray puppies.

“Playtime with my cute , little RESCUED babies .. .. one of them just survived a major surgery (white & brown one) after getting its stomach ripped by another dog … Thus getting a little extra attention for being a warrior,” Mun Mun wrote.

The actress is known for her role of Babitaji in the popular sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah”. The series is one of India’s longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008.

Advtg.

The show is based on the column “Duniya Ne Undha Chashma” written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAbhishek Bachchan defends Prachi Desai’s talent, actress is thankful
Next articleAamir spotted shooting for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Delhi

Related Articles

News

Check Out: Television actor Sachin Parikh’s six best characters

Glamsham Editorial - 0

The talented television actor Sachin Parikh who has acted in many television shows is also a theatre artist and now a producer too for theatre shows.

Read more
News

Check Out: Television actor Sachin Parikh’s six best characters

Glamsham Editorial - 0

The talented television actor Sachin Parikh who has acted in many television shows is also a theatre artist and now a producer too for theatre shows.

Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tarak Mehta's Babitaji Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her 'rescued babies' 1

Mamata allows cinema halls, plays to reopen from Oct 1 in...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kolkata, Sep 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

We need to improve our boundary percentage: Captain Warner

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

I want Gill to enjoy his cricket journey: Karthik

Tarak Mehta's Babitaji Mun Mun Dutta spends playtime with her 'rescued babies' 2

NCB clarifies about Karan Johar’s alleged ‘drug party’ video & SSR...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Gill's unbeaten 70 helps KKR stroll to 7-wkt win over SRH

Rakul Preet seeks ban on media reporting in Rhea drug case

Rakul Preet seeks ban on media reporting in Rhea drug case

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks