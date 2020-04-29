WP_Header
Tejasswi Prakash is excited for her first music video ‘Intezaar’

This is the first music video of Tejasswi Prakash which will be coming out on 1st May. The song titled is “Intezaar’.

By G Shweta
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

As everyone is at home and in quarantine but our stars giving all the entertainment to their fans sharing their cooking videos, fitness, workout and many more.

Also Read: Tejasswi Prakash slays in boho outfit

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video and captioned, “Super kicked about my first ever music video!! #Intezaar by @themxxnlight ft. @ikka is coming out on 1st May! Stay tuned!@sonymusicindia @sledgren Official trailer for “INTEZAAR” ft. @ikkamusic @tejasswiprakash @sledgren ⏰ This is a brand new sound for India and we can’t wait for you to hear it on May 1st @sonymusicindia 🌙 @thewhitecollarfilms #intezaar”

This is the first music video which will be coming out on 1st May. The song titled is “Intezaar’. In the trailer, Tejasswi is looking gorgeous  in her glam avatar. She is totally killing in her glamorous look.

We are superexcited for  her new song ‘Intezaar’. What do you guys think about this song? comment below.

Check out the trailer of Tejasswi Prakash’s song ‘Intezaar’ below:

