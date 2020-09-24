Home TV News

Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh to be seen romancing in a music video?

As per rumours and sudden trend of Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh on Twitter. We have left in splits after this. We definitely want this Jodi.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh to be seen romancing in a music video
Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh to be seen romancing in a music video
Advtg.

Tejasswi Prakash who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.  Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews. 

Amid this, we hear that Shaheer Sheikh from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is shooting for a music video today. We hope it is the same music video that Tejasswi is shooting for.

As per rumours and sudden trend of Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh on Twitter. We have left in splits after this. We definitely want this Jodi. As they will rock the chemistry.

Advtg.

Tejasswi shared a few Instagram stories of her work amidst heavy rains yesterday. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going off air.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh Instagram stories and fans tweet below:

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleBBL: Ben Cutting leaves Brisbane Heat to join Sydney Thunder
Next articleZayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome a ‘healthy and beautiful’ baby girl

Related Articles

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actor Kangna Sharma looks gorgeous in lime outfit, flaunts baby bump

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Kangna Sharma Khemka who is known for her work in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji has announced that she is pregnant.
Read more
News

TV star Disha Parmar tests Covid positive

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Television actress Disha Parmar has tested Covid positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram. "As they say.. There...
Read more
Feature

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, Here are the last seasons winnner list

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bigg Boss is undoubtedly the most favorite reality show in India. Season 14 will begin on October 3. Ahead of Bigg Boss 14,here are the list of winners from the last seasons.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks