Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh to be seen romancing in a music video?

Advtg.

Tejasswi Prakash who was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

Amid this, we hear that Shaheer Sheikh from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is shooting for a music video today. We hope it is the same music video that Tejasswi is shooting for.

As per rumours and sudden trend of Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh on Twitter. We have left in splits after this. We definitely want this Jodi. As they will rock the chemistry.

Advtg.

Tejasswi shared a few Instagram stories of her work amidst heavy rains yesterday. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going off air.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Shaheer Sheikh Instagram stories and fans tweet below:

Handsome man @Shaheer_S start the shooting for a music video 😍

It will be treat for the fans👍#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerSheikhInAMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/p6oaQg7PFn — Manoranjaktv (@Manoranjaktv1) September 23, 2020

She posted story about trend❤

And she know why she is trending but still trying to hide the news😂😂



Ye ladki pagal hain pagal hain😆#TejasswiPrakash pic.twitter.com/MEdbEYJUTc — Sσɳια💖Tҽʝυ (@soniasinha30) September 23, 2020

Omg I'm excited for dis one 😍😍 "The Resort Madh-Marve" same location in teju story😌 so its all most confirm teju doing MV with shaheer 🥰 two hotties r work together 🔥🔥 waiting 🥳🥳 #TejasswiPrakash #ShaheerSheikh https://t.co/T2jh7nMVwl — Vinay Raghuwanshi (@VinayRa35671085) September 23, 2020