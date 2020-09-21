Home TV News

Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge starrer ‘Footfairy’ to premiere on &pictures

By Glamsham Editorial

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge will soon be seen in a telefilm titled ‘Footfairy’, which will explore the dark side of obsession.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the psychological crime thriller revolves around a CBI officer and a serial killer with an absurd fetish. The film is written and directed by Kanishk Varma.

“A lot of preparation went into making this psychological crime thriller. We spent about two months researching and preparing for this role to ensure we get the nuances right,” Gulshan said, who described director Verma as “meticulous and well-prepared”.

Advtg.

“I essay the role of a CBI officer, which is a first for me. In the given scenario it will be great to take our film to a wide audience through a ‘TV first’ release. I can’t wait to see how the audience react to it,” he added.

Sagarika said she was fascinated by the genre.

“Psychological thrillers have always fascinated me because of the immersive experience that keeps you hooked and at the same time leaves you wanting for more. You’re secretly trying to solve the mystery in your head, which makes you feel like a part of the process,” she said, adding the film has a “gripping narrative” that would “surely keep you at the edge of your seats”.

Advtg.

“Footfairy”, an &pictures original film, will premiere in October.

“While new movies are skipping theatres and hitting OTT platforms this year, we, with the launch of ‘Footfairy’, are geared up to set a new benchmark in the Indian television space, with a ‘TV first’ release,” said Ruchir Tiwari on behalf of the channel. –IANS/sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJohn Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 announced; release on Eid 2021
Next articleSSR case: CBI, AIIMS medical board to meet on Tuesday

Related Articles

News

Can fairies turn into your worst nightmare?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
With 2020 being a window for many firsts, &pictures, takes a refreshing step in setting a benchmark in the broadcast space to...
Read more
News

Gulshan Devaiah takes poetic jibe at ‘My BollyMafia’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah took to poetry to take a jibe at the alleged Bollywood drug culture as well as Kangana Ranaut, who...
Read more
News

Gulshan Devaiah gives insights about ‘Depression’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Gulshan Devaiah says the problem with accepting depression as a disease is that a lot of people consider it to be...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks