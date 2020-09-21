Gulshan Devaiah, Sagarika Ghatge starrer ‘Footfairy’ to premiere on &pictures

Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Sagarika Ghatge will soon be seen in a telefilm titled ‘Footfairy’, which will explore the dark side of obsession.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the psychological crime thriller revolves around a CBI officer and a serial killer with an absurd fetish. The film is written and directed by Kanishk Varma.

“A lot of preparation went into making this psychological crime thriller. We spent about two months researching and preparing for this role to ensure we get the nuances right,” Gulshan said, who described director Verma as “meticulous and well-prepared”.

“I essay the role of a CBI officer, which is a first for me. In the given scenario it will be great to take our film to a wide audience through a ‘TV first’ release. I can’t wait to see how the audience react to it,” he added.

Sagarika said she was fascinated by the genre.

“Psychological thrillers have always fascinated me because of the immersive experience that keeps you hooked and at the same time leaves you wanting for more. You’re secretly trying to solve the mystery in your head, which makes you feel like a part of the process,” she said, adding the film has a “gripping narrative” that would “surely keep you at the edge of your seats”.

“Footfairy”, an &pictures original film, will premiere in October.

“While new movies are skipping theatres and hitting OTT platforms this year, we, with the launch of ‘Footfairy’, are geared up to set a new benchmark in the Indian television space, with a ‘TV first’ release,” said Ruchir Tiwari on behalf of the channel. –IANS/sug/vnc