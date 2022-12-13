scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
TVNews

Tension in 'Anupamaa': Anuj blames Anupamaa for ignoring him, their daughter

Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap 'Anupamaa' is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show.

By Glamsham Bureau

Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap ‘Anupamaa’ is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali’s strong-headed character in the show.

Anupamaa believes in handling everything herself, but her nature is becoming a reason for creating differences with her husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna).

Anupamaa’s daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) and son-in-law Adhik (Adhik Mehta) are facing certain issues in their mariage which is keeping her occupied and Anuj wants to help her with it. But she refuses to take his help saying that she can do it all on her own.

Anuj said: “In all these issues, you are forgetting yourself, your husband and your daughter whom you brought home.”

Anupamaa apologised but asserted that Pakhi is her daughter and she cannot ignore her and will do everything necessary.

Is it the beginning of certain differences between Anuj and Anupamaa? Or she will sort out the issues.

‘Anupamaa’ airs at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.

Previous article
S. S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Prabhas celebrate Golden Globe noms for ‘RRR’
Next article
Billie Eilish doc-maker ready to roll one on Olivia Newton-John
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Rubina Dilaik

Sidharth Shukla

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US