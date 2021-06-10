Tera Yaar Hoon Main’s Ansh Sinha is a gold medallist!

Adv.

Sony SAB’s light-hearted show ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’ has kept the audience hooked to the show with its appealing and highly relatable storyline. The audience is in awe of the characters and their on-screen chemistry. One such character is Ansh Sinha aka Rishabh Bansal who is gaining immense popularity from the audience for his portrayal of a young adult in the show.

We know Ansh Sinha as a talented actor, but he also has another skill up his sleeve. With his love for all kinds of sporting activities, swimming is something close to his heart as he’s a gold medallist in that sport.

Ansh Sinha is climbing the ladder of success as an actor though we cannot miss the fact he is gold medallist swimmer. Ansh speaks about how he incorporated sports in his life.

About his love for sports Ansh Sinha said, “Like every other Indian, I have unconditional love for cricket. My favourite sports person since my childhood has been Sachin Tendulkar. It is something which I not only love to watch but I try to always make time in between the shoots so that I can practice it as well. I am a person who makes sure I am updated about all the news in the field of sports, especially cricket. These days social media has become a major source for any kind of information and I am thankful I get all kinds of sports news on the go even during my shoots. Whenever I get a break between the shoots, I watch the matches which I have missed so that I am not losing on any highlight of any sports.”

Further he added, “Nowadays, I am into Mixed Martial Arts and wrestling, I have been glued to it so much that I am keen on learning it as well. During my school and college days, I was more inclined towards sports though I never got a chance to play for my school’s cricket team. But that did not stop me from pursuing my love for sports I tried my hand at swimming, and I won a gold medal for it too. I wish and hope that in the future I get that opportunity to pursue my career in sports as well. Tera Yaar Hoon Main has fulfilled my dream of being an actor and I am grateful to the entire team. Pursuing something in the field of sports would make feel that I have added another feather in my hat of achievements.”