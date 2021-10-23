- Advertisement -

Choreographer and ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ judge Terence Lewis has said that he is a fan of Varun Daggar, a contestant on the reality show.

‘India’s Best Dancer 2’ is also judged by choreographer Geeta Kapur and actress Malaika Arora.

Daggar, a 22-year-old who originally hails from Palwal, Haryana, ran away from his hometown and moved to Delhi to become a dancer.

He knows street dancing and post his performance on the number ‘Moh Moh ke Dhaage’, he got a standing ovation from Terence, who made it a point to stand throughout his performance and even said that he is now a “fan”.

Not only that, Geeta too applauded his extraordinary skill and said that, this is exactly the kind of talent she had been hoping to witness on the show.

Furthermore, judge Malaika Arora also praised him.

After receiving such rave reviews, an excited Daggar said: “I am grateful that despite all the hardships, I finally am where I am meant to be. I promise to give my hundred percent because being on such a coveted platform is a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity and I shall never take that for granted.

“I want this for my family, friends and even for the ones who doubted me and my talent. Here’s hoping to fulfil my dreams and make a name for myself in the field of dance.”