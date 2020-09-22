Home TV News

The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome Mahabharat, netizens demand the return of Shaheer Sheikh, Sourabh Raaj Jain’s show

Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to surprise fans as he revealed about the special guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

By Glamsham Editorial
Yesterday Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle to surprise fans as he revealed about the special guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The ace comedian revealed that the cast of the iconic mythological show Mahabharat is all set to grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

He wrote, ‘Today, the actors from the show Mahabharat are coming on sets. If you have any questions for them please share it in the comment section. Thank you.

While the country was on complete lockdown, the shoots of our favourite TV shows had stopped, and hence all TV channels had begun the rerun of their hit shows from the past. Mythological shows had been the most loved during this time. Mahabharat had been the favourite of many back in 2013 and even today, the show has a huge fan following.

Many social media users, requested Kapil to invite the Star Plus Mahabharat team, which included Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain that aired in 2013.  The episode is sure to take the audience down the memory lane as the team talks about the popular mythological show.

