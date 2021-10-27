'The Kapil Sharma Show': Why Rajkummar Rao is spooked by Archana Puran Singh

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been part of movies like horror comedy ‘Stree’ and the recent ‘Roohi’, shared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that he is scared of Archana Puran Singh after watching a show featuring her.

He told host Kapil Sharma: “I’ll share with you an incident that I think, I’ve never told you before. As a child I would never be scared of anything. You can send me anywhere, even in an old dark mansion. Then a horror show came. In its first episode, Archana maam starred in it. I saw her head was on a plate and she was sitting on top of a grave. I watched it alone. I thought I’ll be brave because I am not easily scared.”

- Advertisement -

Afterwards pointing towards Archana Puran Singh, he added: “Kapil sir, since that day, I don’t venture into the dark anymore. The way you scared me, I was really scared. The way you twisted your head on that plate, even today those visuals are imprinted on my mind.”

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon will appear on the show as special guests to promote their movie ‘Hum Do Humare Do’.

- Advertisement -

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr