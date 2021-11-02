‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ announced by Bravo

- Advertisement -

Talk show host Andy Cohen, who is also the ‘Real Housewives’ executive producer, appeared on NBC’s “Today” to announce that Bravo has greenlit ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’.

Though the ‘Real Housewives’ format has been used around the world, and a few of those series such as ‘The Real Housewives of Melbourne’ have even aired on Bravo, there’s never been an official international version of the show until now, reports variety.com.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’, which has not yet begun production, will premiere next year. The project has been an open secret in the Bravo world, and many guessed correctly that it would be what Cohen would be announcing on ‘Today’.

Though the network hasn’t announced any casting yet, it’s a safe bet that Caroline Stanbury, formerly of Bravo’s ‘Ladies of London’, will be in the group.

That ‘Real Housewives’-like docusoap ran for three seasons, from 2014 through 2017, and followed the lives of rich society women in London.

On the show, Stanbury proved to be an excellent Bravo-lebrity, imperious and glamorous in equal measure, and the series finale of ‘Ladies of London’ was titled ‘Dubai Felicia’ to reflect that Stanbury was moving to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) city.

Stanbury has since divorced Cem Habib, with whom she has three children, and in January 2021 announced her engagement to Sergio Carrallo, a former professional soccer player for Real Madrid.

According to the press release from Bravo, ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ will put the spotlight on “a group of women navigating their relationships, careers and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the UAE. With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire’s playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene”.

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international ‘Housewives’ series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” said Cohen in a statement.