'The Vampire Diaries' with werewolves: Netizens react to 'Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to be seen in an interesting thriller-fantasy show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’. It will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles.

The makers have dropped the promo of the show. However, the promo is being criticised by netizens and they are asking what was the need to copy, ‘The Vampire Diaries’, which is an American supernatural teen drama and it was a story of a teenage girl who gets caught between two vampire brothers. Ian Somerhalder became famous as Damon Salvatore from the show.

The promo starts with Reem as Eisha, who is surprised and puzzled about his lover as she doesn’t know who he is and he seems to be a mysterious character. It is the story of two brothers, Armaan and Veer played by Gashmeer and Karan. They are werewolves.

The cast has been shooting at Dehradun and Mussoorie for the same. The show is made by Yash Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams Entertainment.

The caption of this promo read: “Gazab rahasyon ka khulaasa hoga iss prem kahaani mein. Aakhir Armaan aur Veer ke beech, kiske liye ghayal hoga Eisha ka dil? Dekhiye #IshqMeinGhayal jald hi, sirf #Colors par.”

Many have commented that Karan’s character is quite similar to Damon from the American series. One of the social media users commented: “Just for Karan that’s it..hello brother my Indian Damon.” Another wrote: “Pls don’t copy #vampirediaries”.

Some said: “The Vampire Diaries but with werewolves!” Few others wrote that the show is quite similar to both ‘Twilight’ and ‘The Vampire Diaries’.