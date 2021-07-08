TheDisHulWedding: Aly Goni shares rehearsal videos from Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding preparation

Adv.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s best friend Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will tie the knot on July 16.

Aly Goni shared a photo and wrote “Tu aaj kitna khush hai yeh mere se zyada koi nahi jaanta ❤️ kitni baatien ki humne raat raat bhar..aasmaan ko dekhte hue baat karte the aur tu kehta tha ki kab shaadi hogi kab disha meri biwi banegi haha ❤️ and finally woh din aa raha hai ❤️ I m so happy for u meri jaan @rahulvaidyarkv and @dishaparmar Allah khush rakhe yeh dua hai meri ❤️.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a few videos. In the clips, Rahul’s friends can be seen rehearsing their dance steps, most likely for the sangeet night. “Some award winning performances coming soon. #thedishulwedding (sic),” Aly Goni captioned one of the posts. The same videos were also shared on the fan pages. Take a look.

On the other hand Jasmin Bhasin is a popular face on television. Recently Jasmin shared monochrome photo and wrote नैणा ठग लेंगे. Jasmin has decided to pull off some really stunning poses and in outfits that make her look bold and beautiful. She has kept it simple, with her hair open.

Check out the photo below.