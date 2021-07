Adv.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot. The couple’s mehandi photos going on in full swing.

Disha Parmar looked stunning in a pink kurti and green sharara. She completed her look with a choker necklace and beautiful earrings. Her hands were beautifully decorated with henna. On the other hand Rahul complimented her in a green silk kurta pajama.

The entire space is beautifully decorated with floral pieces and #DishulWedding signage.

Check out the photos below: