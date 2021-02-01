TMKOC: Daya promises to return home soon!

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Jethaalal’s eyes almost in tears. His brother-in-law, Sunderlal has dropped in at home without prior announcement. After landing at home, Sunderlal and his friends for some reason seem to be just too elated to even inform Jethaalal what they are there for.

While Jethaalal is chasing them to find out why he is here, Sunderlal and friends are in their own zone. They seem to be dodging Jethaalal’s questions. They are playing garba, they are fooling around, they are raiding the kitchen and they are doing just about everything except informing Jethaalal why they have paid him a visit.

As always, Sunderlal’s presence makes Jethaalal edgy. By now, Jethaalal knows that Sunderlal’s unannounced visits to his place means his brother-in-law is in need of money. So, after chasing Sunderlal around to make him tell why he’s here, Jethaalal manages to make him admit that he isn’t here for borrowing any money.

On the contrary, Sunderlal has started another new business in Real Estate. Hearing this, Jethaalal is relieved but now, he is worried about what Sunderlal might have in store for him. So after much pleading and nudging, Sunderlal gives in and hands over a letter to him, from Daya!

As he reads the letter, Jethaalal gets emotional and almost can’t believe what he reads. Among other things, Daya has promised him to return home soon and that she still has some more things to take care of.