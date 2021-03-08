Tony Kakkar’s Holi special song ‘Tera Suit’ feat Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin out now

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for giving listeners some popular chartbusters, Anshul Garg now presents ‘Tera Suit’ -bringing together the studio favorite Tony Kakkar and the popular onscreen pair Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, who are sure to get the party started with this peppy track.

Amongst television’s most loved jodis, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin feature in this out-and-out dance track that has already gained traction on social media thanks to the electrifying chemistry between the former Bigg Boss 14 contestants.

Desi Music Factory unites them in this fun video directed by Gurdas Media Works, which is also the ideal song this Holi celebration.

Talking about the song says Tony Kakkar, who has also composed and written ‘Tera Suit’, “If you ask me out of all my songs pick one song to dance to, I will pick ‘Tera Suit’ first. It has a major Desi touch to it. A typical Indian melody but arranged and produced in a way which gives it a fresh new age touch. Working with #Jasly has been a great experience. They are both super sweet and grounded.”

Says actor Aly Goni, “While I’ve done music videos in the past, this one will always be memorable because it’s Jasmin first video and we both got to feature in it. After Bigg Boss, our fans really wanted to see us together onscreen and what better opportunity than to be part of an upbeat, fun, party song by Tony Kakkar. I’m happy to work with Desi Music Factory, which is one of the best music labels and I hope audiences enjoy this song.”

Adds model-actress Jasmin Bhasin, “This song is special for so many reasons, it’s my first music video and collaborating with Ali makes it even more special. I’m in a very good phase of my life and this song completely reflects the mood I’m currently in. Ali and I have only done reality shows together and this is the first time we are doing something different. I couldn’t get a better co-star than himfrom my first music video.”

Anshul Garg presents ‘Tera Suit’. With vocals by Tony Kakkar and featuring Tony, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, this Holi special party song is out now on Desi Music Factory’s YouTube channel.