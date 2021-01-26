ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

Aditya Redij: It takes a lot of time to convince me

TV actor Aditya Redij is making a comeback on screen after three years with the show Bawara Dil

By Glamsham Editorial
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Television actor Aditya Redij is making a comeback on screen after three years with the show Bawara Dil. He says it was important for him to be convinced about his comeback character before he said yes.

In the upcoming show, Adtiya plays Shiva, a 26-year-old rebellious and self-made young man.

“It takes a lot of time to convince me, and Shiva worked wonders. There was no doubt, no inhibition or questions. I knew I was playing him and here I am back in front of the camera, all set to do what I love the most,” he told IANS.

“I have this innate urge to play striking characters on screen. It is very important for me that every bit of me is convinced before I say a yes for the character,” he claimed.  –ians/dc/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

