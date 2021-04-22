TV actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary feels its time to churn great content

Adv.

Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who won critical acclaim for his recent outing as a baddie in Apoorva Lakhia directed ‘Crackdown’, believes with different mediums of entertainment available including TV, films and OTT, it’s the best time for actors and the industry to grow.

He says at a time when there are other avenues of entertainment available for the audience including films and OTT, Ajay says there is a need to offer better content on television to viewers.

“Television is the biggest medium still, so we need to be aware and take care of our audience. We need to give them great content and that should be the key. It’s no more that time when we can serve anything to the audience. So, we need to know their likes and dislikes because now they have other options like OTT and films,” says Ajay, who is currently in Lucknow shooting for Randeep Hooda-starrer web-series ‘Inspector Avinash’.

Ajay Singh Chaudhary, known for his work on shows like ‘Phulwa’, ‘Uttaran’, is thrilled that makers are experimenting newer subjects on the small screen to gauge taste of the audience. “I am very glad that people are making shows with different concepts and this also leads to good performances by actors. I am happy to be part of such good shows,” he says.

Ajay believes it’s the best time for not only the industry but for actors as well. “With every role, actors have to look different, act different; show their different side. I am glad that this change is happening. This is the right time for actors. Also, I feel we have a lot to do in terms of work with the OTT coming up, television is changing and films too are there. This is the revolutionary time for Indian cinema,” he adds.

He further added that due to OTT platform the TV industry is facing competition. “On OTT a series has 10 to 15 episodes of 30 to 45-50 minutes each while on television there is 100 to 1000 episodes and to match the level of work and content is not easy. Actors also need to understand this business seriously and portray the roles honestly.”

Talking about TRP, Ajay does believe few TV shows are being dragged while there are some that run for the longest time, courtesy love from the audience. “Watching a show as habit is not wrong. To make interesting they have to change the story line. However, I have done some shows who don’t change the story line and stick to the story line and receive TRP and some don’t get TRP,” he explains.

Ajay feels blessed being part of the industry because of which he has received immense love from the audience. “Every single day I thank God that I am in this field where people see your character, see you and they get entertained and they shower unconditional love to you. Getting unconditional love is a blessing,” he concludes.