Micckie Dudaaney: We never had to promote ourselves earlier

Television actor Micckie Dudaaney, who currently appears in the show Santoshi Maa: Sunayein Vrat Kathayein, says that competition has increased a lot in the industry, and notes how earlier there was no need for self-promotion because actors got work based on their previous shows.

Micckie, who made his television debut with the 2004 show Saarrthi as the negative lead, has worked in Bandini, Udaan, Choti Bahu, and Aapke Aajane Se over the years.

“The major change that I have noticed is that there is a lot of competition now. The competition is increasing day by day. When I had entered this industry, there were only three channels — Star, Zee and Sony. At that time the industry was a very close-knit circle and everybody knew everybody,” he tells IANS.

“We never had to do any publicity. We were getting work based on what we had done. People just used to watch us on TV and call for the other projects. But nowadays, it’s important, especially for actors, to have a good Instagram following. All these things have become very important to market yourself. So that is one thing that has changed a lot,” he adds.

Talking about how he entered the industry, Micckie says: “I was in college when my acting career took off. I was in the second year at Mumbai National College. It’s not that I always wanted to be an actor but there was something which attracted me towards showbiz. I just heard that there was an audition going on and I went there. Luckily, I got the part and since then I am just acting.”

“My family has been very supportive of my decisions. They have never discouraged me. Rather, they have always encouraged me to do better and grow here. There has been a time I was low and felt dejected and they were the ones who actually boosted me up and told me that it’s going to be fine and that I should not worry. They pushed me at every stage of life and helped me grow,” he says. –ians/ym/vnc