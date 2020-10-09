Maddam Sir’s Sanjay Batra: I enjoy challenging myself

Advtg.

Actor Sanjay Batra, who has featured in several TV shows and movies, says his mantra has been to challenge himself with every new role.

Sanjay will soon be seen giving comedy a shot as Gangadhar in the show “Maddam Sir”. He says the project let him combine various elements of acting.

Opening up on his character of Gangadhar in “Maddam Sir” and his process of acting, Sanjay said: “Gangadhar is a powerful character who seems like an antagonist, but he is not. His old traditions cloud his judgments and actions. I enjoy playing such characters, which have an underlying personality. It is complex but yet can be found around us. I draw inspiration for my characters from the people I have met or witnessed around me and give them my take basis the script demand.”

Sanjay also shared his liking towards situational comedy. “I prefer situational comedy where humour is weaved subtly in the script, and I need not try too hard as an artiste to make the viewers laugh. For this reason, this show was right up my alley. My character is not comical, he is a rather a serious and a righteous man who is surrounded by situations that will make the viewers laugh,” he said of his role in the Sony SAB show. –ians/sim/vnc