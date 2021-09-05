TV actor Waseem Mushtaq makes singing debut

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Waseem Mushtaq, currently seen in television show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, has turned singer for a cover version titled ‘Mann Bharya’.

The actor will be releasing his debut track, which was originally sung by B Praak, on September 9. The song will be directed by his wife Ayesha Mushtaq.

The actor says that his passion for singing comes from “deep within his soul”.

“When I sing, I sing with all of me, putting everything I can into it. I have always had a great passion for singing, ever since I was young. Although I am into acting and still it was my dream to come out as a singer and I’m feeling great to make my singing debut,” Waseem tells IANS.

The actor, who has been part of television shows such as ‘Bhagyavidhaata’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’, turns to singing even in his most stressful days.

“Even a little bit of singing helps me to get through the day. When I’m stressed, nothing helps me more than singing. In my own time, singing is my addiction, my escape from all the anger and the pain. It keeps me far away from harmful addictions,” he says.

–IANS

ym/kr