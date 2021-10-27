HomeTVNews

TV actress Kamya Panjabi joins Congress in Mumbai

The Congress got a fresh dose of glamour with well-known television actress Kamya Panjabi joining the party here on Wednesday.

By Glamsham Bureau

Kamya Panjabi _ pic courtesy instagram
The Congress got a fresh dose of glamour with well-known television actress Kamya Panjabi joining the party here on Wednesday. Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap and other leaders like Charan Singh Sapra welcomed Panjabi to the party fold.

Shooting to popularity with her appearance in the reality show “Bigg Boss-7” (2013), Panjabi has been working in the entertainment industry for over two decades and had expressed a desire to join politics and serve the masses.

Congress activist Niraj Bhatia and other leaders shared pictures of her joining the party on the social media.

Kamya, 42, has worked in several teleserials including “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann”, “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak”, “Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, “Rethi”, Astitva… Ek Prem Kahani”, “Piya Ka Ghar”, and “Kyun Hota Hai Pyaar”.

Besides, she has acted in Bollywood films like “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum”, “Yaadein”, “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani”, “Koi.. Mil Gaya”, and music videos like “Mehndi Mehndi” and a play “Pajama Party”

Source@panjabikamya
