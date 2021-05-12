TV’s most memorable kisses: Ross & Rachel or Jim & Pam

Adv.

One of the best things about TV shows is rooting for our favourite characters to get together. However, while there is so much of deliberation over favourite onscreen couples, what about the kisses that started it all?

To uncover TV’s most memorable kisses, OnBuy.com collected YouTube views of the top kisses in TV history and can now reveal all!

The 10 Most memorable TV kisses results

Couple TV show 1 Ross and Rachel Friends 2 Nick and Jess New Girl 3 Jake and Amy Brooklyn Nine-Nine 4 Jim and Pam The Office (US) 5 Seth and Summer The OC 6 Mickey and Ian Shameless 7 Oliver and Felicity Arrow 8 Damon and Elena The Vampire Diaries 9 Spike and Buffy Buffy the Vampire Slayer 10 House and Cuddy House 10 Most memorable TV kisses

Perhaps one of the most iconic couples on TV, first place goes to Ross & Rachel in ‘Friends’. After trying it on but initially breaking up, the romantic reunited kiss after a prom video showing Ross’s everlasting love for Rachel has been viewed over 4 million times on YouTube. Turns out he really was her lobster!

In second place is the crescendo of Nick & Jess’s dance of love in ‘New Girl’. Fans may have rooted for the couple from the get-go, but after a night of drunken games, the usually joking Nick grabs Jess off guard and shows her how he really feels with a seriously steamy kiss. The scene earned a massive 2 million+ views.

Jake Peralta & Amy Santiago claim third place. Whilst sparks were seen here and there in the lighthearted cop comedy ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, the evidence room kiss took us all by a happy surprise, earning an impressive 1.6 million+ views and proving the couple as one of our favourites.

Whilst just friends at first, we always knew Jim & Pam in ‘The Office’ (US) would get together. But not before a heartbreaking admission of love from Jim who was rejected by Pam. His honest and emotional confession followed by a kiss in the office has been viewed 1.3 million+ times and places them in fourth. Many of us still haven’t recovered emotionally from this scene.

At the other end of the table is Booth & Brennan from ‘Bones’. Whilst in 20th place, their passionate kiss in the rain which was cut short by a waiting taxi makes it all the more steamy and earned them a still respectable 297,222 YouTube views to date.