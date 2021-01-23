TV News

What drew TV star Aditya Redij to ‘Bawara Dil’

Television actor Aditya Redij reveals about his role in the upcoming show Bawara Dil and what drew him

By Glamsham Editorial
Television actor Aditya Redij says his role of Shiva in the upcoming show Bawara Dil, drew him because it adds a wow factor to the script.

“It’s purely and solely Shiva’s character that added that wow factor for me to the script, and I agreed to be a part of the show. I know that I am going to love and enjoy every bit of playing Shiva,” Aditya, who was last seen on screen in the 2017 show Porus, told IANS.

“Shiva is a 26-year-old rebellious and self-made young man. He is hard and stern on the outside but has a soft heart and a child within him, which makes the character intriguing,” he added Aditya about the Colors show.  –ians/dc/vnc

