TV star Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress Divya Bhatnagar passed away on Monday after battling Covid-19 for the past few weeks. The television actress was hospitalised since November after contracting the virus. She was 34.

Divya was reportedly on ventilator over the past few days.

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was a close friend of the late actress, shared on her verified Instagram account: “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi, ruth sakti thi, dil ki baat keh sakti thi.. I know life was tooo hard on you.. the pain is intorelable… but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies.. I will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi I loved you and cared for you… Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial. Too soon to gone my friend… Om shanti (when nobody was around to help, you would always be there for that person, Divu you were my own, someone who I could scold, get upset with, and confide. I know life was tooo hard on you.. the pain is intorelable… but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies.. I will miss you divu and you also know how much I loved you and cared for you… You were a grown up yet a child. God bless your soul. May you be happy wherever you are. You will be missed & remembered. I love you).”

A few days before testing positive for Covid-19, Divya had shared a beautiful video on Diwali where she can be seen celebrating the festival of lights at home with a diya in her hand. “Home alone wali diwali,” Divya had captioned her post on Instagram.

Apart from “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”, Divya had also featured in shows like “Tera Yaar Hoon Main”, “Udaan”, “Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre” and “Vish” among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc