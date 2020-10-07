TV star Mohammad Nazim reveals he is a Sunil Grover fan

Advtg.

TV actor Mohammad Nazim says he is a fan of comedian Sunil Grover.

Nazim got a chance to work with Sunil in the comedy show, “Gangs Of Filmistan”. On the show, Sunil portrays a character that spoofs Gopi Bahu from the tele-series “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, which incidentally gave Nazim recognition. In “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, Nazim plays the popular character Ahem.

“It was a privilege to be a part of this fun show,” said Nazim about participating in “Gangs Of Filmistan”. He added: “The vibe of the show is completely different.”

“I am a big fan of Sunil Grover and performing with him is something I will cherish forever. We spoke with each other where we expressed our love and respect,” he added. –ians/nn/vnc