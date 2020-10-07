Advtg.
Home TV News

TV star Mohammad Nazim reveals he is a Sunil Grover fan

By Glamsham Editorial
TV star Mohammad Nazim reveals he is a Sunil Grover fan
Mohammad Nazim
Advtg.

TV actor Mohammad Nazim says he is a fan of comedian Sunil Grover.

Nazim got a chance to work with Sunil in the comedy show, “Gangs Of Filmistan”. On the show, Sunil portrays a character that spoofs Gopi Bahu from the tele-series “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, which incidentally gave Nazim recognition. In “Saath Nibhana Saathiya”, Nazim plays the popular character Ahem.

“It was a privilege to be a part of this fun show,” said Nazim about participating in “Gangs Of Filmistan”. He added: “The vibe of the show is completely different.”

Advtg.

“I am a big fan of Sunil Grover and performing with him is something I will cherish forever. We spoke with each other where we expressed our love and respect,” he added.  –ians/nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAkshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati’s 5.45 a.m. radio show!!
Next articleBombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty after 28 days

Related Articles

News

Saif Ali Khan does ‘Tandav’ mode Ali Abbas Zafar updates

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Saif Ali Khan has embraced the new normal at work in the Covid era, as he starts dubbing for his upcoming...
Read more
Lyrics

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Title Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the Title Song Lyrics of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
Read more
News

Shilpa Shinde upset with makers of ‘Gangs Of Filmistan’ plans to quit

Pooja Tiwari - 0
Shilpa Shinde, who is one of the actors on the show is unhappy with the markers of 'Gangs Of Filmistan' as she was promised something else and it has not been delivered
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks