TV actress Nia Sharma turned 30 on Thursday, and several colleagues showered love and birthday wishes on social media.

Actor Kushal Tandon walked down memory lane and shared a picture from their show “Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai”.

“My dad’s favourite child. Have a blast girl. This pic is from 2010,” he wrote on Instagram Story.

Actor Arjun Bijlani, who shared screen space with Nia in the TV show, “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, spoke about the emotional side of Nia.

“Wish you the happiest birthday my friend. Always loved you for your honest opinions, your bindaas attitude but behind all of this there is a very emotional girl who creates her own happiness.. and the fact that you r not fake.. keep shining my friend,” Arjun posted.

Actress Asha Negi, too, praised Nia on her birthday. “Happy birthday Nia! itni real, itni hot, itni mental ! Please don’t change,” Asha wrote.

Nia shared a glimpse from her birthday celebrations at her home.

“A birthday’s been like a festival every year since last 10…fills my eyes up and heart with pride…immense gratitude and shall forever be indebted to each and everyone who’s made every birthdayyyyyy and every occasion so special,” she expressed her happiness. –IANS/sim/vnc