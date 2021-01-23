TV star Pooja Banerjee happy that the trend of music videos is back

ADVERTISEMENT

TV star Pooja Banerjee, who recently shot for a music video titled Hum, feels it is a great thing that music videos are back in vogue.

“I feel it is really nice that again the trend of music videos is coming back. In the 90’s, we as kids, used to listen to music videos. There was an era of Indie pop music. If you noticed most of the music videos of that era have TV actors featured whether it was Drashti Dhami and so many other people. Now it is like vice versa, they are already TV actors and are now doing music videos,” Pooja, who has been part of popular TV shows such as Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, told IANS.

Pooja features with actor Arun Shankar in the song, who has also directed the video. “He is a very sorted guy and knows what he wants as a director. He knows what has to be shown for a particular shot and has a lot of clarity in his mind. It was very nice to work with him. He is very calm and composed.”

Talking about the shoot of the video, Pooja reveals: “It was shot at a place which is a little far from Chandigarh and the location was a typical Punjabi one. It was beautiful but it was very cold out there. I was very comfortable except for the fact that it was too cold!” –ians/ym/vnc