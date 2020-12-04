TV News

TV star Rohan Mehra plays aspiring dancer in web series

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Rohan Mehra will soon be seen in a new web series as Rahim, a boy who aspires to be a dancing sensation someday.

Titled “Crashh”, the upcoming show tells the story of four siblings who get separated after an accident.

“I play a boy who has big dreams and aspires to be a dancing sensation, but his financial background becomes a barrier,” said Rohan.

He is known for featuring in TV shows such as “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Bigg Boss”. He had recently essayed the character of Ibrahim in the youth drama digital series “Class of 2020”.

“Crashh”, which also stars Zain Imam, will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

–IANS

nn/vnc

