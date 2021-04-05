TV star Shubhangi Atre tests positive for Covid

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Shubhangi Atre of “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain” has tested positive for Covid-19. The actress says she had mild symptoms on Monday morning and went for a rapid test, which indicated she had been infected.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I had mild symptoms after which I deci ded to get her test done today morning itself. And my rapid test reports sho w that I am Covid positive,” she says.

The actress has a headache, but is otherwise feeling better. “I am healthy but am suffering from a headache. I am on rest. I request peop le who have been around me since the last two-three days to take the require d medical check up,” she says.

Shubhangi is known for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in “Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain”.

The actress has also featured in shows such as “Kasturi”, “Do Hanson Ka Jodaa” and “Chidiya Ghar”.