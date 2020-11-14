Advtg.
TV News

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Television actor Sourabh Raaj Jain became a father three years ago, but it’s only now on the occasion of Children’s Day on Saturday that he has introduced his two kids to the world.

Sharing photos of his children with a dog, the actor posted on Instagram: “Introducing Hrishika and Hrishivh On children’s day. You may strive to be like them, but seek not to make them like you………you are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth…..KAHLIL GIBRAN. May in our hearts we alll remain children…..happy children’s day. #throwback #babies #wafer.”

This is the first time he has shown the faces of his kids. Earlier, he had posted a collage featuring just their feet and a hand.

Advtg.

On the work front, Sourabh was last seen on the show “Patiala Babes”. He is also known for featuring in shows such as “Chandragupta Maurya” and “Nach Baliye”.

During lockdown, he had shared that he spent time watching reruns of cartoons with his kids. He had even dedicated time to watching classic Bollywood films when everything had come to a standstill due to the pandemic.

–IANS

Advtg.

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleSunny Leone goes incognito for jetty ride
Next articleGracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 1

Kangana Ranaut welcomes ‘devi’ home on Diwali

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut is happy to welcome home her new sister-in-law, whom she refers to as devi, on the auspicious...
TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 2

Shweta Tripathi: Prep for role in Covid-19 era drastically different

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 3

Shilpa Shetty: We were all typecast in nineties

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 4

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar nostalgic on first Diwali without actor

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 3

Gracy Singh to celebrate Bhai Dooj virtually

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day 3

TV star Sourabh Raaj Jain introduces his kids on Children's Day

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks