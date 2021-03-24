ADVERTISEMENT
TV News

TV stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra in Punjabi love song 'Jogiya'

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Popular television actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra are all set to feature together in the video of the Punjabi love song “Jogiya”.

“‘Jogiya’ is an amazing song that was beautifully shot in Chandigarh. This is also the first time I ever wore a ‘pagdi’. It was a very emotional moment for my in-laws as they are Sardars. This is a wonderful project to be a part of. Also, for the first time, I will be sharing screen space with Smriti Kalra and I feel the two of us are looking very good together on-screen,” Dheeraj said.

Smriti added: “‘Jogiya’ is a foot-tapping catchy number beautifully shot in the interiors of Punjab. I always wanted to visit such a place and run around in ‘sarson ke khet’ (mustard fields) because we’ve grown up watching Raj and Simran of DDLJ, that’s exactly what I did and I found my ‘jogiya’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Manpal Singh and Kakku Qlandar, “Jogiya” has been composed by Shibani Kashyap and Manpal Singh. Shibani has also lent her voice to the song.

Talking about her song, Shibani expressed: “Jogiya is a labour of love drenched in romance. When I created this it came very naturally to me. The song talks about falling in love with someone to the level of divinity. The way it has turned out, it’s looking like a beautiful film song. I’m really excited that my song has been given such a great shape.”

“Jogiya” releases on March 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

abh/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMaya Sarao plays a journalist in 'A Thursday'
Next articleJessica Simpson was upset to know Nick Lachey moved on so quickly
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...

Kirti Kulhari: Now things are done differently

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Kirti Kulhari says that for an OTT project, a big name may garner buzz initially but after that it's just the content that matters.

Vishal Dadlani: Respect what you eat, and the farmers who grow it

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Composer Vishal Dadlani on Wednesday took to social media to once again express solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.Dadlani...

Naomie Harris, Chiwetel Ejiofor in ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ remake series

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Naomie Harris is all set to star alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in an upcoming series, a remake of David Bowie's 1976 film 'The Man Who Fell To Earth'
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates