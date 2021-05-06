Urvashi Dholakia won’t be a part of ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’

Adv.

While many names have been floating for ‘Khatron ke Khiladi’ this season, one of the most prominent names was that of actress Urvashi Dholakia.

The biggest vamp on television, Urvashi’s Komolika is a benchmark set on TV screens for style with panache. The actress had last participated in ‘Nach Baliye’ after which we hear Khatron too was offered to her.

Our source informs us, “Its not the first season that Urvashi has been offered Khatron and in fact the makers have approached her several times. However, considering the pandemic Urvashi wasn’t too sure about flying out of country leaving her mother and kids behind. Had the show been happening here in Mumbai like the previous season, Uravshi wouldn’t have given it a second thought. She’s keen to get back to work but in the current scenario being atleast in the country is important for her due to her family.”

Though there no confirmation either ways, it still completely makes sense and we can’t wait to see our eternal Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia back on screen soon!