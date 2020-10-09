Urvashi Upadhyay: I am sure Jasmin will do well in Bigg Boss

Advtg.

The lockdown has been harsh for everyone and actor Urvashi Upadhyay says that finally, a show like Bigg Boss has come which will entertain people.

The actor, who has worked with actor Jasmin Bhasin, a contestant in the reality show this year, says that she can’t wait to see her on-screen. “It is tough to follow all the episodes and seasons of Bigg Boss but I always like to follow the seasons where I know the contestants.

I followed Urvashi Dholakia’s season and last year Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla were there who I have worked with in our hit show Dil Se Dil Tak, and so I followed that season as well. And luckily this year also, Jasmin is there, who I have worked with in the same show.

It feels nice to see your people in such a popular show. It’s amazing to see them winning and completing tasks. I am sure this year will be very entertaining, and Jasmin will also do well. Also, after covid, this show will come as stress-buster for the viewers as well,” she says.

The actor says that it will also be interesting to see how the makers manage to keep so many people under one roof while adhering to the shooting guidelines issued keeping the Covid-19 and social distancing norms in mind.

“Indeed, the most awaited reality show is on air. There was no fresh entertainment during this lockdown and so this time people have a lot of expectations as they want to see something new. Covid-19 has still not gone, and it is to be seen how they will manage so many people in one house, following the guidelines and keeping them healthy.

They will have to see the tasks and stuff accordingly. I hope they are able to do it well and entertain everyone,” she says.