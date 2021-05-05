Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Pandemic has taken a toll but we are fighting back

Adv.

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who plays the role of Namrata in the show “Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha”, says the television industry may have suffered during the pandemic but everyone involved is determined to fight back.

“I feel the best thing about this industry is there’s work for everybody. This is a very good phase to be a part of showbiz. I know the pandemic has taken a toll on us but we’re fighting back. Things will soon be better,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, the actress says her show is gaining in popularity because they are making sure to come up with new content.

“People wouldn’t want to watch anything they have seen before or don’t like. So, it’s always a challenge to bring something new and exciting which the audience can relate to at the same time. The team of writers and creatives on this show are doing a great job,” she says.

